MSU-Mankato hosts “The Opioid Fix” Documentary screening on Jan. 27

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thad Shunkwiler from Minnesota State University - Mankato joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about their upcoming screening of “The Opioid Fix.”
“The Opioid Fix”, is a documentary co-produced by TPT-Twin Cities PBS and Mayo Clinic. During this event, a panel discussion will address the specific needs, experiences and local efforts regarding the national epidemic.
The event is open to the public and registration is free.
The screening takes place Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-opioid-fix-screening-tickets-84671212877
