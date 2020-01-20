MSU-Mankato hosts 36th Annual Pathfinder Awards Monday night

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Board presents the 36th Annual Pathfinder Awards tonight at Minnesota State University - Mankato.
The Pathfinder Awards are held every year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor community members and organizations that "initiate equal treatment and human rights in the spirit of Dr. King."
The community celebration includes the recognition of the 2020 Pathfinder, Young Pathfinder, Business Pathfinder Award and the Leadership Pathfinder Awards.
Donzaleigh Abernathy will be tonight's keynote speaker, reflecting on her view of the Civil Rights Movement and the continued fight for justice.
The program begins tonight at 5:30 with hors d’oeurves and awards being presented at 6:15 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.