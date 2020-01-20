Open Arts Minnesota creates artistic opportunities for people of diverse abilities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wilbur Neushwander-Frank, Founding Director of Open Arts Minnesota joined KEYC News 12 Midday to share how they create artistic opportunities through theater for people diverse abilities.
Their upcoming performance, “Turning Towards Each Other," looks at four themes of community: self-determination, celebrating gifts and talents, love and relationships, and belonging and inclusion. They are also looking for volunteers to help run the shows.
To learn more about Open Arts Minnesota, visit https://www.openartsminnesota.org/
