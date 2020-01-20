Ouren Instruments in North Mankato repairs, recycles old guitars and banjos

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One local business owner is setting a tune with their vintage guitar and banjo shop in North Mankato.
Eric Ouren of Ouren Instruments on Belgrade Avenue recycles and restores old string instruments so they can be played by musicians once again.
Most of the guitars and banjos are purchased from antique and thrift stores where they’re then repaired in Ouren’s shop.
“I think a lot of this is just an outgrowth of my wanting to build instruments, and then also just wanting to participate, and also then just repair instruments that people are attached to and want to keep being able to play,” Ouren says.
Ouren Instruments is hosting a Bluegrass Old Time Jam at Y Barbers at 7 p.m. Monday
Fellow musicians and the public are invited to attend the free event.
