Wooden Spoon works with local farmers to create unique meals and treats

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sous Chef Briann Klevin from the Wooden Spoon joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to share some tasty treats and talk about their monthly “Farm to Wooden Spoon” four-course dinner.
Dinners will be held in Wooden Spoon’s Creamery Room, with limited seating available. A private room can be reserved for parties up to 10 people. There is also have seating available in their front-of-house area, upon request. Guests can bring their own alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic refreshments will be provided. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, and Nut-free options are also available.
The dates for the dinners are January 17, February 21, March 20, April 17.
To learn more visit https://woodenspoonmn.com/events/
