On January 17, the Wooden Spoon hosts a four-course meal with produce from local farms

Wooden Spoon works with local farmers to create unique meals and treats
By Benjamin Broze | January 20, 2020 at 11:36 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 11:41 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sous Chef Briann Klevin from the Wooden Spoon joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to share some tasty treats and talk about their monthly “Farm to Wooden Spoon” four-course dinner.

Dinners will be held in Wooden Spoon’s Creamery Room, with limited seating available. A private room can be reserved for parties up to 10 people. There is also have seating available in their front-of-house area, upon request. Guests can bring their own alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic refreshments will be provided. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, and Nut-free options are also available.

The dates for the dinners are January 17, February 21, March 20, April 17.

To learn more visit https://woodenspoonmn.com/events/

