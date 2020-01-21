Another round of freezing rain possible overnight

Tonights freezing rain/drizzle will form through second process mentioned between the hours of 1 and 3 AM. The question for the possibility of tonights freezing rain/drizzle is the temperatures near the surface. We clearly see a deep warm layer allowing for snow and ice to melt. However, the layer near the surface is looking fairly deep rather than shallow. Remember for freezing rain/drizzle to occur in this process, the layer near the surface needs to be shallow to allow rain to freeze on contact with any surface. If a deeper layer develops near the surface than expect sleet mixed with snow.