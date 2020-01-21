Barbershop filled with sounds of bluegrass, folk music

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A group of bluegrass and folk musicians jammed out at Y Barbers on Monday night.
Eric Ouren of Ouren Instruments hosted the get together dubbed “Blue Grass Old Time Jam,” where area musicians joined together to play some music.
From banjos to big bass, guitars and harmonicas, the group brought in classic tunes and even some of their own music to the barbershop as they harmonized their instruments.
It was the group’s third get together and they hope to host more in the future.
The musical get-togethers are free and open to the public and can be found on Facebook through events pages.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.