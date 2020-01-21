BECHS seeking volunteers for Board of Trustees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Historical Society recently announced that it is seeking candidates to fill open seats on the board of trustees beginning in March 2020.
Monthly board meetings are hosted on the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
All openings are for a three-year term ending in March 2023. An application deadline has been scheduled for Jan. 31, with all applications being submitted at the BECHS, located at 424 Warren Street in Mankato.
The board of trustees currently consists of members that represent Blue Earth County and is looking for others that are strong in one of more of the following areas:
- Financial management
- Business management
- Development
- Fundraising
Previous experience with a nonprofit board of trustees is preferred, but not required.
For more information about the Blue Earth County Historical Society’s board of trustees, visit BECHS’ website or contact Jessica by phone at (507) 345-5566 or by email at director@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
