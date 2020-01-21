Blue Earth County History Center celebrates Snow Kato Days with History Hunt

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jessica Potter from the Blue Earth County Historical Society joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to share some Mankato history and talk about their upcoming Snow Kato Days History Hunt.
The History Hunt will take place at the Blue Earth County History Center. Participants will solve the puzzles and find clues while learning about the 1920 Mankato Winter Carnival. The event for all ages and admission is free with a Snow Kato Days button that you can get at the center.
The History Hunt will be going on during the week of SnowKato days, January 17-26, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Attendees will also get a discounted ticket to the History Center’s exhibits.
To learn more, visit https://blueearthcountyhistory.com/
