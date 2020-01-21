Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota keeps bodies and minds of area youth active

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is making sure youth in the area are keeping their bodies and their minds active during the long weekend.
The museums’s science, technology, engineering, arts and math program, or STEAM, taught youth about crystals and molecules on Monday.
A museum educator saw the interest youth had in the project during the museum’s Matter in Motion program so they decided to expand on the topic.
“We just quickly talk about atoms and molecules and how crystals have really unique and uniform molecules, but all the other stuff, you get to hunt for gems in the sandbox and then you can take those that you found and look at them underneath our digital microscopes, which are really cool," said museum educator at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, EmmaLee Krosch.
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota in Mankato is holding a Free Family Night at the Museum on Thursday, February 20 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.