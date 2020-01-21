Companies develop clothing lines supporting Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two companies, including one local have developed lines of clothing to benefit Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson, who was shot while in the line of duty on January 6.
4-Seasons Athletics out of Waseca and Gemini Athletic Wear in Edina have both designed apparel with a portion of sales proceeds benefiting Officer Matson and his family.
According to his CaringBridge page, Officer Matson had successful surgery Sunday and is able to breathe with “minimal help” from his ventilator.
A GoFundMe also benefiting the Matson Family has reached more than $187,000 in donations with 3,700 donors.
You can find more ordering information on each company’s website
