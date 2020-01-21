Destination Medical Center invites public to compete in 2020 Assistive Tech Challenge

Winner of the professional division of the inaugural challenge, Minneapolis-based Vitals Aware Services, is excited about its future. “We know that we have compelling stories, and we've created technology that is saving lives and empowering individuals and families living with various conditions and disabilities,” said Stan Alleyne, Vitals Aware Services director of communications. “Competitions like Destination Medical Center’s Assistive Tech Challenge gave us the opportunity to work on our pitch and then receive expert feedback that we can use to accelerate our business growth.” (Source: Destination Medical Center)