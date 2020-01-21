Edina company creates clothing line to support Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Edina company creates a clothing line with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the family of Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson, who was shot while in the line of duty on January 6.
The clothing is Waseca blue and yellow and says "Waseca Police," designed by Gemini Athletic Gear.
According to his CaringBridge page, Officer Matson had successful surgery Sunday and is able to breathe with “minimal help” from his ventilator.
A GoFundMe also benefitting the Matson Family has reached more than $187,000 in donations with 3,700 donors.
For more information on the clothing fundraiser, visit: https://wamf2020.itemorder.com/sale?fbclid=IwAR22Y43-iTCscU4HgXmRKDTx0zBk3VbIP-0CBIcPSqeIcEWLu0WLDYVgQC4
