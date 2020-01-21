Mankato Loyola defeats Madelia in 3OT thriller

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Loyola Crusaders and Madelia boys’ basketball teams played a three-overtime thriller on Monday night in Mankato.
The Crusaders would earn the 90-87 victory in the end, as they were led by freshman Simon Morgan, who finished the contest with 21 points and 16 rebounds, while senior Matthew Helget provided an additional 18 points and five assists for the Crusaders.
Madelia was led by Ja’Sean Glover, who finished with a game-high 42 points and 10 rebounds.
Mankato Loyola’s next game is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23, at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, while Madelia will also travel to Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial for a rescheduled match-up from Friday, Jan. 17.
