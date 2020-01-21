Mankato West High School awarded $5,000 grant to help reduce energy usage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato West High School was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs) to reduce the school’s electrical usage on hallway lighting.
To reduce the electrical usage on hallway lighting by nearly 50%, fixtures will have more than 700 lightbulbs replaces with energy-efficient Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs).
Officials at Mankato Area Public Schools estimate that this switch will save approximately $3,000 annually.
“It’s exciting to provide an opportunity for students to help make a difference and educate others about energy usage, costs and how to reduce personal energy consumption,” Mankato West educator Eric Koser said.
“CERTs provides these seed grants with two primary objectives in mind,” said Lissa Pawlisch, CERTs director. “First, to encourage implementation of community-based clean energy projects across the state. Second, to provide an educational forum for energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies and their economic, community and ecological benefits.”
The grant awarded to Mankato West High School is one of 35 in the state that is given to innovative renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in communities across Minnesota.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.