Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Board presents 36th annual Pathfinder Awards

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Board presented the 36th annual Pathfinder Awards at Minnesota State University, Mankato on Monday evening.
Among the award recipients is Timothy Berry, who was recognized for his research into body trauma and how racialized experiences may lead to lower life expectancy due to prolonged stress.
Part of his research delves into personal and societal healing from racialized experiences.
“But the healing part is because I do have hope, and that’s what I think King would say. It’s like we have despair, but at the same time, if we consider what our voices are actually meant to do, is speak up when we see an injustice,” Berry explained.
Among the Young Patherfinder Awards recipients is Bobbi Hampton and her work with other students to form a social discussion group at Mankato West High School.
The decision to form the group came after her and other students noticed a lack of diversity in the school’s homecoming royalty.
“The group was for kids to come to a place where it was more of a safe haven to get their thoughts and their emotions out without being judged, or feeling discriminated or feeling like they can’t voice an opinion without feeling uncomfortable,” Hampton added.
The Pathfinder Awards are held every year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor individuals and organizations credited with actions made in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King.
