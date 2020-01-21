Snow emergency declared for Mankato’s downtown corridor

FILE — The City of Mankato announced Monday that a snow emergency will go into effect for the downtown corridor beginning at 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20. (Source: KEYC)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced Monday that a snow emergency will go into effect for the downtown corridor beginning at 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.

The snow emergency is scheduled to expire at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The downtown corridor includes:

  • Madison Avenue to Plum Street; 100 block of east and west sides of Riverfront Drive from Madison Avenue to Plum Street;
  • Main Street to Liberty Street from South Riverfront Drive to South Broad Street (but does not include South Broad Street); and
  • South Front Street from East Liberty to Marshall Streets and the 100 block of east and west Liberty Street.

Parking on city streets within the outlined downtown corridor will not be permitted during the snow emergency. Temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Mayo Clinic Health System (formerly the Mankato Civic Center) parking ramps during snow emergencies.

Visit the City of Mankato’s website for more information and to learn about the city’s snow removal process.

