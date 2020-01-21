St. Peter teen killed in crash near Nicollet

GRANBY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a 17-year-old teen was killed in a crash near Granby Township in Nicollet County on Monday morning.
The crash occurred at approximately 11:21 a.m. on Highway 111, near milepost four, in Nicollet County.
The 17-year-old, who was from St. Peter, Minnesota, was driving a 2000 Buick Regal southbound on Highway 111 when the vehicle collided with a 2016 Volvo Tractor Truck that was being driven by John Eugene Magnan, 62, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
Magnan did not suffer any injuries in the crash.
Authorities are withholding the name of the victim, pending family notification.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nicollet Fire Department and Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.