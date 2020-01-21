State Patrol reports a fatal crash near Courtland

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a driver has died in a car vs. semi crash near Courtland on Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred at approximately 1:24 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 14 and Nicollet County Road 37 between a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am and 2019 Volvo Tractor Truck.
Authorities report that the Pontiac, which was being driven by a 45-year-old female from New Ulm, Minnesota, was northbound on Nicollet County Road 37 and that the Volvo, which was being driven by a 44-year-old man from Roseville, Minnesota, was eastbound on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection.
The Minnesota State Patrol did not provide any additional information, but is scheduled to release the identities of the two people involved in the accident late Monday evening.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Courtland Fire Department, Allina Ambulance and Minnesota Department of Transportation.
