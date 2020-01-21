Trio of Mavericks earn conference honors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Three Minnesota State Mavericks earned conference honors for their efforts for their respective teams last week.
Two come from the MSU Men’s Hockey team. The squad was on the road last weekend to take on Bowling Green State University.
Freshman Lucas Sowder nabbed the WCHA Rookie of the Week Honors for the second week in a row and the third time this year. The forward helped the Mavs to a road conference sweep with three assists in the series.
We had a chance to talk with Sowder last week to get some insight into what it’s like to be playing with some talented players beside him, specifically seniors Marc Michaelis and Parker Tuomie.
“It’s a lot of fun playing with those two. They play with a lot of speed and their hockey IQ is through the roof, so kind of just have to get them the puck and get open and they’ll make the magic happen, so I’ve been grateful enough to play with them the past few games.”
Teammate Riese Zmolek has also been recognized by the WCHA, as the junior was named the Defensive Player of the Week.
Zmolek had a goal and an assist on the weekend.
Over on the basketball court, sophomore Kelby Kramer was named the NSIC South Division Player of the Week for his achievements during the Mavericks’ two away games against Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State last week.
The 6′10 center averaged a team-leading 19.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 18 of 23 from the field.
