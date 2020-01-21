VINE Faith in Action to host presentation about history of Mankato Post Office

FILE — The long-time home of the U.S Postal Service on Second Street will be moving to a new location. (Source: Bernadette Heier)
By Jake Rinehart | January 20, 2020 at 8:49 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 8:51 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action will be hosting a presentation about the history of the Mankato Post Office from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the VINE Adult Community Center.

Originally built in 1896, before being expanded in 1932 and 1965, the Mankato Post Office’s building is for sale, as the postal service will be moving to a new location in spring 2020.

Tim Pullis, an armature historian, will share the uses and history of the building during the presentation.

This event is free for VINE members and open to the public for a $5 fee. Registration to this event is required by Tuesday, Jan. 21.

For more information or to register, visit www.vinevolunteers.com or call (507) 386-5586.

Second Street Post Office will soon be moving to a new location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The long-time home of the U.S Postal Service on Second Street will be moving to a new location. The new location will open next spring near Broad and Main Streets. The historic building has been up for sale for nearly four years with a price of $1.6 million.

