American Red Cross in critical need of blood donations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The American Red Cross is in critical need of all blood types this winter, especially Type O.
The Red Cross says that it currently has less than a three-day supply of Type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. This type of blood is specifically important because it is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.
Type O negative blood is equally as important, as it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.
Anyone interested in donating blood should make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on an Alexa Echo device.
There are many upcoming opportunities to donate blood throughout southern Minnesota from Jan. 20 to Feb. 15.
Mankato
1/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Scheel's, 1850 Adams St.
1/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monarch Meadows, 2148 Arlington Drive
1/29/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
2/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Minnesota State University Student Union, 117 Centennial Student Union
2/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mankato Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St.
2/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive
2/7/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
2/7/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 1250 Monks Ave.
2/13/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive
2/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive
2/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1123 Marsh St.
Mapleton
2/5/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Maple River High School, 101 6th Ave. SE
Comfrey
1/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 120 Brown St.
New Ulm
1/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., New Ulm Community Center, 600 N. German St.
2/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 700 S. Broadway
2/7/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Woodstone Senior Living, 2020 Meyer Drive
2/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 North State St.
Blue Earth
2/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope United Methodist Church, 12080 380th Ave.
Bricelyn
1/27/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 309 N. Main St.
Winnebago
1/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 140 Main St.
Albert Lea
1/24/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Theodore Catholic Church, 308 E. Fountain St.
2/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave.
2/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Agilis, 2381 Cross Roads Blvd.
2/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 404 Fountain St.
Geneva
2/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Geneva Community Center, 314 1st Ave. SE
Cannon Falls
1/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 32031 County Road 24 Blvd.
1/27/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Riverwood Community Church, 5343 Highway 19 Blvd.
Kenyon
2/5/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kenyon Wanamingo High School, 400 6th St.
2/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Michaels Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St.
Red Wing
1/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 320 West Ave.
2/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 701 Hewitt Blvd.
2/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family Fare Supermarkets, 615 Main St.
2/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Walgreens, 3142 S. Service Drive
2/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 615 W. 5th St.
2/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Merchants Bank, 2835 South Service Drive
2/14/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 615 W. 5th St.
Welch
1/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Vasa Lutheran Church, 15235 Norelius Road
Elysian
1/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Andrews Catholic Church, 305 Park Ave. NE
Ceylon
2/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Legends 2, 103 E. Main St.
Austin
1/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mower County Senior Citizens Center, 400 3rd Ave. NE
1/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holiday Inn, 1701 4th St. NW
1/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn, 1701 4th St. NW
1/28/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Austin Eagles Lookout Arie 703, 107 11th St. NE
2/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mower County Employees, 201 1st St. NE
Courtland
2/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Courtland Community Center, 300 Railroad St.
Nicollet
2/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Nicollet High School, 1 Pine St.
North Mankato
1/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
St. Peter
2/11/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Sunrise Drive & Traverse Road
Dundas
2/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cannon Valley Cinema 10, 404 Schilling Drive N.
Faribault
1/22/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 43, 112 5th St. NE
2/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave.
2/6/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 141 6th St. NW
2/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.
2/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW
2/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
Lonsdale
2/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW
Northfield
1/25/2020: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway
2/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Culver's, 960 Highway 3 S.
2/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carleton College, 300 N. College St.
2/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carleton College, 300 N. College St.
2/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carleton College, 300 N. College St.
Belle Plaine
1/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Vet's Club, 221 N. Meridian St.
Jordan
2/6/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St. Johns Church, 215 Broadway N.
New Prague
1/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 411 4th St. SW
Savage
1/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Glendale United Methodist Church, 13550 Glendale Road
Winthrop
2/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tanker Bay Sports Bar, 102 N. Carver St.
Blooming Prairie
2/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Blooming Prairie High School, 202 4th Ave. NW
Owatonna
1/31/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2500 7th Ave. NE
2/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 810 S. Cedar Ave.
2/7/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Associated Church, Associated Church, 800 Havana Road
2/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Owatonna Hospital, 2250 26th St. NW
New Richland
2/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 203 Broadway Ave. N.
Waseca
2/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 700 S. State St.
2/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Snap Fitness, 122 E. Elm Ave.
St. James
1/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 706 Third Ave.
1/24/2020: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 706 Third Ave.
