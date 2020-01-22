BWSR awards Le Sueur County $525,800 in Clean Water Fund grants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) approved $13.9 million in Clean Water Fund grants on Wednesday to improve water quality in streams, lakes and groundwater across the state.
Le Sueur County was the recipient of two grants that totaled $525,800.
“Clean water is fundamental to the health and well-being of the people who call Minnesota home,” BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke said. “These grants will improve water quality throughout our state and help provide more Minnesotans with the clean water they expect and deserve.”
One of those grants was worth $215,541 and will be used for improvements to Le Sueur County Ditch (CD) 61, which is a system that drains to Scotch Lake near Cleveland, Minnesota, and does not currently meet state water quality standards.
The funds from this grant will be used to provide water storage in the Le Sueur CD61 watershed by restoring a 15.4-acre wetland. The project will provide an estimated overall sediment reduction of 77 tons per year and reduce phosphorus by 170 pounds per year, while also providing 17 acre-feet of water storage.
The other grant awarded to Le Sueur County, worth $310,250, will be used for the Lake Washington Nutrient Reduction Project.
The funds from this grant will be used to strategically implement best management practices to improve the quality of the water in the Washington watershed by reducing the amount of phosphorus by 21% — with Lake Washington requiring a phosphorus reduction of 4,217 pounds per year.
Within the high priority areas that Le Sueur County has identified, 19 Water and Sediment Control Basins (WASCOBs) and one stormwater catch basin would be installed, in addition to one drained wetland being restored to full capacity. Furthermore, 225 acres of cover crops would also be planted in areas the county has identified as targeted, high priority fields.
