Downtown Mankato parking ramps available at no cost on Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato, in coordination with Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, announced Wednesday afternoon that public parking ramps in downtown Mankato will be available to no cost to the public on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Due to the number of events that are scheduled in Mankato’s City Center and Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, parking has been made available at no cost at the following locations: Mankato Place, Civic Center, Second Street Parking Ramps, in addition to the new parking ramp located on the corner of Second and Main Streets.
Weekends that are scheduled in downtown Mankato on Saturday, Jan. 25, include:
- Job’s Daughters Dance — Doors for students and parents open at 6 p.m., with the Grand March scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., which is then followed by the student dance. If students are being dropped off, city officials encourage the, to do so on the northwest corner of Walnut Street, to avoid further traffic congestion on Hickory Street. Parents will enter at the Grand Hall entrance, while students will enter the main lobby, through the convention center doors.
- SnowKato Days presented by Visit Mankato — Plans include ice sculptures and a winter-themed laser lights display on the Grand Lawn. In addition, there will also be food vendors, music and outdoor games from 4 to 5:30 p.m., which are part of Minnesota State University, Mankato’s hockey night festivities.
- Minnesota State Mavericks vs. Bemidji State Beavers — The Mavericks’ men’s hockey team will host the Beavers on Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25, in Mankato. Door open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with puck drop scheduled for 6:07 p.m. Fans attending the game are encouraged to park in the Mankato Place Parking Ramp and use the third-floor skyway and glass front entry doors near the Hilton Garden Inn when entering the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
For more information about upcoming events in the greater Mankato area, visit KEYC’s Community Calendar.
