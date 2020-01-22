GFW Schools mulling over future facility options

GIBBON, Minn. (KEYC) — An unsuccessful school referendum could lead to the closure of one site in the GFW school district.
Because of the referendum result and other financial issues, the district is now looking at budget reductions.
After crunching numbers and exploring many options, the school board has proposed closing the GFW Intermediate School in Fairfax and consolidating the schools in Gibbon and Winthrop, meaning K-5 would be in Gibbon and grades 6 to 12 would be in Winthrop.
This would save around $200,000 in funds.
“You have the operating costs of a building, which could range anywhere from roughly $75,000 to $125,000 per year just for the operating costs. Then, by reducing the building, we could also reduce staff and we have staff savings of upwards of $120,000 there,” GFW Superintendent Lonnie Seifert explained.
A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for 6:30 p.m on Feb. 4th at the Gibbon Gym.
The board will make a decision shortly thereafter.
