Governor Walz in Mankato Wednesday for Ag Expo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz will be in Mankato Wednesday speaking at this year’s Ag Expo at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Walz will join other elected officials speaking on the ag industry and related legislation.
The Minnesota Ag Expo is a joint effort between Minnesota Soybean Growers Association and the Minnesota Corn Growers Association. At the expo, the two associations will have their annual meetings along with a trade show, educational sessions, and speakers.
