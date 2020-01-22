Maintaining your weight loss goals with intuitive eating

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Erin Gonzalas, a registered dietitian at Mankato Clinic, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to share tips on maintaining your New Years’ goals, specifically with intuitive eating.
By the end of January, it can be hard to keep your goals, and being mindful of how you eat can help.
Intuitive eating involves acknowledging eating behaviors and looking at physical cues for your eating habits.
When and where do you experience cravings? What reasons do you have for eating? Is it stress or boredom?
By questioning your own habits, you can start to moderate them.
To find more nutrition information from the Mankato Clinic, visit http://www.mankatoclinic.com/nutrition-education-center
