North Mankato City Council approves street improvements

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato City Council approved a resolution to begin preparation on improvement plans for Harrison and Monroe Avenue on Tuesday evening.
The street projects are a continuation of the city's improvement projects for its "Presidential Row Streets."
With Tyler and Jefferson Avenues already completed, North Mankato will move on street improvements that include road resurfacing, new street lighting and tree removal.
On Monroe Avenue, sidewalks are planned to be widened along with extensive drainage improvements on the street.
“It’s a little more involved with the utilities there and some bigger storm improvements to help drainage there. Then there will be a couple pedestrian tweaks there with the sidewalk knowing that there is a heavy pedestrian influx there during the school year,” Public Works Director Nate Host explained.
The council also approved plans for the Dakota Meadows Safe Routes to School Project.
