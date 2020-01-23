Arts Center of St. Peter offering courses on discovering your own creativity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ronda Redmond, an instructor at the Arts Center of St. Peter, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning, and to talk about their new classes that can help discover one’s creativity.
The Artists Way is for writers, performers, and artists seeking to build creative skills. In this twelve-week session, participants will receive a used copy of Julia Cameron’s The Artist’s Way. Each class meeting will include discussion, the opportunity to report on goals and progress, and reading/writing assignments for the following week.
Classes are on Mondays Jan. 27-April 13, with two options, 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. The price of the course is $50.
To learn more about courses at the Art Center, visit http://www.artscentersp.org/classes/
