Community raises over $4,500 for St. Peter teen killed in Nicollet County crash

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Seventeen-year-old Jillian Frances Thompson, of St. Peter, Minnesota, was killed in a crash near Granby Township on Monday, Jan. 20, when the 2000 Buick Regal she was driving southbound on Highway 111 collided with a northbound 2016 Volvo Tractor Truck driven by 62-year-old John Eugene Magnan, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
Thompson was a senior at Nicollet Public School, where she was a member of the girls’ basketball and volleyball teams, in addition to being a member of the band.
Community members in both St. Peter and Nicollet have been raising funds since then to aid Thompson’s parents with funeral costs and other expenses.
The GoFundMe has raised over $4,500 within the first six hours of the campaign being public.
In addition to the GoFundMe, a memorial account has been established in Thompson’s name at ProGrowth Bank in Nicollet.
