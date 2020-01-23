Community raises over $4,500 for St. Peter teen killed in Nicollet County crash

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Seventeen-year-old Jillian Frances Thompson, of St. Peter, Minnesota, was killed in a crash near Granby Township on Monday, Jan. 20, when the 2000 Buick Regal she was driving southbound on Highway 111 collided with a northbound 2016 Volvo Tractor Truck driven by 62-year-old John Eugene Magnan, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.