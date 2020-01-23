Deadly fight at light rail station in Minneapolis

Metro Transit official says two men were arguing at the station near the Mall of America in Bloomington about 1:00 a.m.

January 23, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 10:54 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say a fight at a light rail station in a Minneapolis suburb turned deadly.

A Metro Transit official says two men were arguing at the station near the Mall of America in Bloomington about 1 a.m.

Thursday when one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

The victim reportedly was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died. The other man was arrested.

The northbound Blue Line train was held at the station for about four hours. Security cameras and witnesses on the train helped investigators piece together what happened

