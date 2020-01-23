Edina Realty hosts snowman building contest during Snow Kato Days

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Edina Realty is jumping in on the Snow Kato Days fun.
They’ve decided to incorporate a snowman building contest to compliment all the other winter events around town.
To enter, all you need to do is stop by Edina Reality in Old Town Mankato for a hat, build a snowman somewhere and then send a picture to Edina Realty’s social pages where the most liked picture will win the contest.
The winning participants will have an opportunity to win $75 to Mount Kato, $50 to the Wooden Spoon and $25 to the Coffee Hag.
“I just think it’s fun that Mankato is starting a new event and it’s great that we can be in the very first one. Hopefully, it will just grow,” Edina Realty Broker Vonda Herding said.
The snowman building contest will run until Sunday, Jan. 26.
