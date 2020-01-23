Golden Apple Award travels up Good Counsel Hill to Loyola Catholic School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — “I can’t wait to get up the hill and start each new day,” Valerie Koch said.
This is the reason 13 tiny humans await Loyola Catholic School educator Valerie Koch each day in her classroom atop Good Counsel Hill in Mankato.
“Kindergarteners are so honest and they learn from each other,” Koch added.
They also care for each other, something Koch demonstrates daily to her students with her own behavior.
Last year, Koch taught a student in her classroom with type one diabetes. She took on the role of nurse and teacher for the student, which was what led this student’s parent to nominate Koch for the Golden Apple Award.
“I just wanted to offer that comfort to the parent,” Koch said. “I want to teach them to be ready to go out in the world.”
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.