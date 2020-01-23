How road workers are adjusting as temperatures bounce between freezing and unfreezing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It's not a typical week of weather for southern Minnesota.
“We’re actually seeing temperatures around 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Usually we’re supposed to be topping out around 23/24. We’re topping out in the low 30′s,” KEYC News 12 meteorologist Tom Clements said.
“We’re going from this warm to cold to warm to cold which has really been hard,” Minnesota Department of Transportation’s maintenance supervisor Tony DeSantiago said.
The recent conditions show how roads can be difficult to maintain.
“We started to get everything to come back and then we had this drizzle more in and that drizzle got on the roads and it diluted all of our chemicals and we started to get refreeze,” DeSantiago said.
Refreeze being black ice, an invisible hazard formed in various ways, one being when it warms up and snow melts.
Salt, salt brine and beet heat are the three treatments MnDOT, cities and counties use to best eliminate the hazards like black ice, ice, blow ice, and compaction.
MnDot focuses on monitoring and clearing the state highways while local road crews do intercity streets.
Before a storm, road workers will usually apply brine which is about 23-percent salt and may look white and cloudy.
"That provides a bond breaker between the snow and the road surface. So, it doesn't allow that snow to stick right away which when our plows come by we're able to get more of that snow off the surface," public works director for the city of North Mankato Nate Host said.
After a storm, in efforts to de-ice, a combination of all three chemicals are used.
“Depending on the mixture of brine to beet heat, that can take ice off of a surface up to about 20-degrees below zero,” Host said.
According to Host, beet heat is 99-percent biodegradable and joins brine as an effort to put treatments on the road that are better for the environment as opposed to solely salt.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.