Lawmakers seek solution for Highway 14 following recent fatalities

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Highway 14 has been named one of the deadliest in the state of Minnesota.
It is responsible for nearly 150 deaths, two of which happened just this week.
The highway travels east to west through southern Minnesota, connecting the trade centers of New Ulm, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Rochester and Winona.
Stretches of the highway that are single lane are home to some of the highest truck traffic per mile of highway in the state.
On Monday, 45-year-old Naomi Sue Peterson, of New Ulm, Minnesota, was killed in a car versus semi crash near Cortland.
On Tuesday, not even 48 hours later, Minnesota State Patrol reported that 23-year-old Aaron Glen Lloyd, of North Mankato, Minnesota, died in a collision when a driver traveling eastbound on Highway 14 entered the westbound lane, colliding with Lloyd’s vehicle head-on.
“This is a very emotional issue. When you think of the amount of people who have died on the highway or have been named paralyzed. It’s a very emotional issue. Having the conversation with family member of the deceased - that’s a very emotional issue,” Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL-St. Peter) said.
Brand, along with the U.S. Highway 14 Partnership, a collaborative across the entire stretch from New Ulm to Rochester, is pushing to get the job done by expanding the highway to four lanes.
“The Highway 14 corridor remains a frustrating effort for all of us. The Highway 14 partnership has been advocating for this from the 70s forward. Formally, probably from the late 80′s and early 90′s,” North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said.
The project would cost $85 million.
The only issue is finding a funding source that would go to the project.
Last year, Brand introduced a gas tax that saw support from locals despite not being supported in the legislature.
In February, Rep. Brand will re-introduce the bill with a different language.
“I plan to have something ready on day one that we can introduce with the cleaned-up language. That’s feedback provided by the chair, that’s feedback provided by the department of transportation, so we’ll get that,” Brand added.
