Mavs set for series against Bemidji State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team currently sits at the top of the WCHA standings with 48 points on the season.
This weekend, the Mavericks welcome second-place Bemidji State to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center for a two-game series.
We caught up with the Mavs ahead of the match-ups.
“The margin for error is razor-thin. They’re not going to give us a lot of power-play opportunities, we’re going to have to make a commitment for a long period of time and stick with it,” Head Coach Mike Hastings said.
After a couple of wins against a tough Bowling Green squad, the schedule doesn’t get any easier for the No. 3 ranked Mavericks.
MSU now takes on a Bemidji State team that’s coming into the series with a 13-7-4 overall record.
The two teams have already squared off once this season on December 29, 2019, in the Mariucci Classic where MSU earned a 2-0 victory.
“They’re very well-coached, they’re disciplined so they don’t take penalties and beat themselves. Now what they’ve added to the mix is their offense has become a weapon. You start stringing together goalscorers, and they’re doing it every weekend. They become a much more difficult match-up,” Hastings added.
This weekend’s contests take place inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center as the Mavericks return home after a four-game road trip.
“It’s great being home. I think all the guys have been upbeat, excited knowing we don’t have to pack our bags and go on a long road trip. We’ve been playing great at home, the crowd has been great. We’re looking forward to that energy and just being back on home ice,” forward Parker Tuomie explained.
The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, while the puck is scheduled to drop at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
In addition, fans attending the Minnesota State and Bemidji State men’s hockey game on Saturday, Jan. 25, can park at no cost in any of the following downtown Mankato parking ramps: Mankato Place, Civic Center, Second Street Parking Ramps, in addition to the new parking ramp located on the corner of Second and Main Streets.
The news of free parking in downtown parking ramps comes as Mankato’s City Center and Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center prepare for large crowds, with multiple events scheduled at both venues on Saturday.
More information about parking can be found by visiting KEYC.com.
