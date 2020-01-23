Minnesota counties to decide whether or not to allow refugees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Refugees are people who have been forced to flee their home countries due to violence or persecution based on religion, race, nationality or political opinion.
“We also know that these are people that are ready to work, they’ve been screened and they’ve been reviewed to the point that they are going to be in our community and be available to support themselves as soon as possible and are on a path to citizenship,” Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer said.
Many Minnesota counties are currently deciding whether or not to allow refugees to resettle.
Blue Earth County chose to continue accepting refugees.
“The county board did ultimately provide consent. Their basic sense was we have had refugees resettle in our communities in the past. The numbers have been relatively small. Most of the refugees are women and children and they are coming to be with other family members,” Meyer continued.
The process changed this year after President Donald Trump issued an order giving state and local government more power in refugee resettlement.
This means counties have to 'give consent' for resettlement to happen within its borders.
Resettlement in Mankato is low – the city has averaged around three refugees per year during the last three years.
“We’re not a primary destination for a lot of refugees. It really would be that family connection that would be the driver for them wanting to resettle in Blue Earth County,” added Meyer.
With a strong economy to accompany good job numbers, the board believes Mankato is a good place for these refugees.
“In our community, we have resources to support those individuals, to get them into employment, to get them self sufficient quickly and that is really what we want to be about,” Meyer stated.
