Minnesota unemployment remains at 3.3 percent; 3,978 new jobs added in December 2019

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota unemployment holds steady in December at 3.3 percent, and the national rate is also steady at 3.5 percent.
Data released this Thursday morning by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) shows the state added 3,978 new jobs in December 2019.
Over the month the Duluth-Superior Statistical Area was the only MSA in the state to lose jobs.
Mankato had the highest job growth rate of the five measured statistical areas in the state in 2019, improving from the 2018 by one percent.
