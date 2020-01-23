Southern Minn. man was target of scam threatening to kill his wife unless he pays money

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — A Southern Minnesota man was targeted by a heinous phone scam aimed at people who are either from another country or married to someone who is.
This man, who wished to remain anonymous, received a couple of disturbing messages on his cell phone as he woke up Wednesday morning.
The first picture was of a mutilated body, while the second and third images he received were masked people holding large weapons.
The fourth was an old picture of him and his wife, who is from the Philippines, demanding the man send money or they were going to send a hitman.
The pictures were far too graphic to show to our viewers.
“It is horrific,” said the victim, who wanted to remain anonymous. “It is very different from other scams that have come through. This would turn your stomach. People with mental illnesses could fall off that proverbial cliff, so to speak, so I just want people to know what’s coming.”
Law Enforcement says you should report the incident if something like this happens to you.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.