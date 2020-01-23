St. Peter Family Dental Center to offer free dental care to kids as part of a statewide event

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Concerned about the growing number of children who are unable to access needed dental care, St. Peter Family Dental Center will provide free dental care to underprivileged children on Feb. 7.
Dentists in St. Peter are among hundreds across the state offering free dental care to participate in “Give Kids a Smile.”
Last year, St. Peter Dental Center provided almost $11,000 in free dental services.
“So cost is always the biggest barrier to care and if we can remove that for a day and see kids who maybe wouldn’t see the dentist once a year, it can be really helpful. Not only for education, we can do preventative care, we can do filling, we can do extractions, we can really treat those kids who wouldn’t be seen normally,” says general dentist Mikkel Haugen.
To find a clinic, visit MNDental.org to see which clinics are available or visit Facebook at Give Kids a Smile Minnesota to schedule an appointment.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.