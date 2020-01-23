Waseca residents partner up to host auctions for Officer Arik Matson; date set for March 14

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The support continues to roll in for Waseca Police Department Officer Arik Matson.
A local auctioneer and the Sweet-Sommers VFW Post 1642 have announced they will organize a live and silent auction to which anyone can donate items.
One of the organizers, Ray Rew, says he is already getting calls from individuals in and out-of-the state.
The event is scheduled for March 14, but auction items will only be accepted until March 1.
In addition to both auctions, the fundraiser will feature a chili feast.
“My son’s a reserve officer in Waseca, so it’s kind of partial to, you know, that we’re doing this. But, I’ve done a lot of benefits through the years, but I hate to say this, this is probably one of the saddest,” Rew said.
All of the proceeds will go to the Matson family to support out-of-pocket expenses that have come with his time in the hospital.
Officer Arik Matson remains hospitalized, although the family has been posting regular updates on CaringBridge and the Arik Matson GoFundMe campaign, showing he’s taking steps toward recovery.
