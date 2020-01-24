Agriculture education and FFA returns to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The freshly reinstated Mankato FFA chapter for Mankato Area Public Schools didn’t waste any time in 2019 as they started the rebuilding process.
FFA grew across the state with nine new programs popping up in 2019, including Mankato's chapter.
Mankato FFA went straight to work competing in their first event in over 30 years and producing their first state qualifying team in 2019.
“We have a brand new program here focusing in the three school buildings, so that’s very exciting. FFA is so important to our young people," said program coordinator for the Minnesota FFA Foundation, Amanda Sommers, "it offers them lifelong learning skills and skills they can’t learn anywhere else, so we’re excited to have that back in Mankato and to get the agriculture back into our communities which is so prevalent, but maybe we don’t think that when we think Mankato.”
Also starting up along with Mankato FFA is the Mankato FFA Alumni and Supporters group that is looking to help the FFA chapter and provide more opportunity for the youth involved.
They can be reached via email at mankatoffalumni@gmail.com or their Facebook page attached here.
