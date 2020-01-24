Agriculture education and FFA returns to Mankato

“We have a brand new program here focusing in the three school buildings, so that’s very exciting. FFA is so important to our young people," said program coordinator for the Minnesota FFA Foundation, Amanda Sommers, "it offers them lifelong learning skills and skills they can’t learn anywhere else, so we’re excited to have that back in Mankato and to get the agriculture back into our communities which is so prevalent, but maybe we don’t think that when we think Mankato.”