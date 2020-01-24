Blue Earth County Public Works seeking comments for Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan Draft

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Department of Public Works announced that it has recently completed its draft for the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for 2020 through 2024 and is now seeking public comment on the draft.
The department will be hosting a public open house meeting to discuss the drafted CIP and the included proposed improvements from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Blue Earth County Department of Public Works, located at 35 Map Drive in Mankato.
Representatives from Blue Earth County will be in attendance to review the CIP and its proposed projects, as well as to answer any questions from the public.
Anyone interested in reviewing the plan and providing comments, but unable to attend the open house, can view the proposed plan by visiting Blue Earth County’s website.
Comments may be submitted by sending an email to Blue Earth County Engineer Ryan Thilges at ryan.thilges@blueearthcountymn.gov. Comments must be submitted to Blue Earth County for review no later than Feb. 7 for consideration of inclusion into the CIP.
The Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners will then consider the Capital Improvement Plan’s final adoption at its March 10 board meeting.
For more information or to discuss the plan further, contact Blue Earth County Department of Public Works at (507) 304-4025.
