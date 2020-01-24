Bridges Community School accepting applications for annual enrollment lottery

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools’ Bridges Community School announced that it is accepting applications for its annual enrollment lottery for the 2020 to 2021 school year.
Bridges Community School, which serves grades K-5, is celebrating 20 years of service to students in 2020.
Applications are available at the school, 320 Garfield Avenue in North Mankato, or by calling (507) 387-2800.
The application deadline has been scheduled for Feb. 10, while the lottery is scheduled for Feb. 12.
Bridges Community School will host a showcase on Thursday, Jan. 30, to learn more. The showcase will include small group tours of the grounds from 6:30 to 7 p.m., as well as a Q&A session with staff from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
Visit Bridges Community School’s website for more information.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.