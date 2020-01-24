Brown County Sheriff’s Office invites public to attend its 2020 Citizen’s Academy

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is in the process of planning the 2020 Citizen’s Academy.
The Citizen’s Academy is an annual training course provided by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with other local and state law enforcement agencies, that provides insights into the duties and responsibilities of law enforcement personnel.
Attendees will have an opportunity to learn and observe aspects of the 911 Emergency System, Brown County Jail, along with a tour of the Law Enforcement Center, Criminal Justice System and the various functions within the department. Previous academies have also included presenters from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, New Ulm Police Department, representatives from the regional Drug Task Force and Emergency Response Unit team.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to enroll in its 2020 Citizen’s Academy. In addition, anyone with an interest in a career in law enforcement is also encouraged to attend. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office would like anyone interested in attending to register for the academy, as space is limited to the first 25 people that register.
The six-week academy will be hosted weekly at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning on Feb. 5 and ending on March 11. Each session will last approximately two to three hours.
Anyone interested in registering for the 2020 Citizen’s Academy should fill out the registration form (below) and sent it to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, attention Deputy Justin Bauer. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office asks that all registration forms be completed and delivered to the office by Wednesday, Jan. 29.
If accepted into the academy, interested parties will receive a confirmation call from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office notifying them that they have been accepted.
Call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 233-6720 and request Deputy Justin Bauer for more information.
