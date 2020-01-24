Former Waseca bar owner pleads guilty to theft by swindle, negligent fire charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A former Waseca bar owner has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after stealing pull tab funds from the Waseca Hockey Youth Organization and subsequently setting fire to her bar in Waseca.
49-year-old Rachelle Schoknecht pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of felony theft by swindle and misdemeanor setting a fire with negligence.
In 2018, Schoknecht stole around $6200 in gambling proceeds from the Nashville Saloon. The day after being charged with theft, she set fire to the same bar, which she owned at the time.
A sentencing hearing is set for March 3rd in Waseca County.
