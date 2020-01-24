JP Fitness offers help in overcoming challenges to your weight loss goals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mason Holecek from JP Fitness joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss how JP Fitness can help you overcome obstacles to your weight loss goals.
Challenges can include the intimidation of entering a gym, especially if you’re not sure where to start your training. Another is maintaining your diet goals and avoiding old eating habits.
Personal trainers at JP Fitness can help create goals and make a plan to achieve them.
To learn more about JP Fitness, visit https://www.jpfitnessmn.com/
