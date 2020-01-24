Mankato Playhouse performing “I love you, now change” in February

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - David Holmes from the Mankato Playhouse joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about their upcoming show, “I love you, now change," from Feb. 7 through Feb. 23.
Shows take place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The cost for dinner and show is $45 - $50; show only is $17 - $19.
On Fridays and Saturdays, Dinner seating is 5:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., and the show is at 7:30 p.m. Show only seating is at 7:00 p.m.
Sunday Lunch seating 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. and the show begins at 2:00 p.m. Show only seating begins at 1:30 p.m.
To learn more and/or purchase tickets, visit https://mankatoplayhouse.com/
