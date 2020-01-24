Martin County Chapter of Pheasants Forever invites public to Youth Ice Fishing Day

FILE — The Martin County Chapter of Pheasants Forever is inviting the public to its first annual Youth Ice Fishing Day from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, on Sisseton Lake in Fairmont, Minnesota. (Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By Jake Rinehart | January 23, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 6:05 PM

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Martin County Chapter of Pheasants Forever is inviting the public to its first annual Youth Ice Fishing Day from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, on Sisseton Lake in Fairmont.

The free event is offered for all youth up to 15 years old.

Anyone interested in participating should arrive at Sisseton Lake, behind the Marina Lodge, no later than 11:30 a.m. on Saturday to sign waivers.

The Martin County Chapter of Pheasants Forever will accept walk-ins for the event.

Visit the Martin County Chapter of Pheasants Forever’s Facebook page for more information.

