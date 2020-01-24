Minnesota FFA Foundation stresses need for agriculture educators due to shortage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The return of agricultural education and FFA to Mankato Area Public Schools last year comes along with an increased demand for agricultural educators across the state.
The state of Minnesota welcomed nine new FFA programs last year and another local FFA program, Fairmont FFA, returned in 2013 after nearly 30 years of being absent.
The executive director for the Minnesota FFA Foundation said filling the demand for agriculture education in schools across the state starts with making sure there are enough agriculture educators to fill the roles.
“We know that for every agriculture teacher they impact on average 150 students, those 150 plus students, we want them to have an understanding of agriculture so that they make great choices as an individual, but also that they can contribute to agriculture as a whole and to the society around them,” said Val Aarsvold, Minnesota FFA Foundation executive director.
To contribute to the newly reinstated Mankato FFA chapter, previously absent for around 30 years, more information can be found on the Mankato FFA Alumni and Supporters group here or they can be reached via email at mankatoffaalumni@gmail.com.
